Brokerages Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to report sales of $113.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.85 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $110.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $479.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.41 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $514.11 million, with estimates ranging from $508.00 million to $526.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONDK shares. ValuEngine cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONDK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 707,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,681. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

