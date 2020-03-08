Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.16. Quidel posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

