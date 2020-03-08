Brokerages Anticipate SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.83. 91,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,341. The company has a market cap of $71.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

