Brokerages Expect AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to Post ($2.93) Earnings Per Share

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $440.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($2.93) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AMERCO an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of UHAL traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,585. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $295.82 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,835. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

