Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. 760,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,880. The firm has a market cap of $747.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

