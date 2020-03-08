Brokerages Expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report sales of $322.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. LogMeIn posted sales of $308.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -290.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

