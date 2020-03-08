Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $152.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. Quidel reported sales of $147.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $552.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.30 million to $557.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $582.31 million, with estimates ranging from $577.52 million to $591.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,815,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.27. 350,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,919. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.28. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

