Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report sales of $126.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $127.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $521.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $539.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $613.04 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $641.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

