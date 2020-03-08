Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce sales of $45.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $188.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $200.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JMP Securities lowered Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,036,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,633,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,093,000 after purchasing an additional 514,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 401,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 262,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

RWT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.15. 1,965,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.31. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

