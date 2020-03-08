Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Rollins also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 1,586,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

