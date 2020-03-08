Brokerages Expect South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. South Plains Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned South Plains Financial an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1,422.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 80.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 98.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.59.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

