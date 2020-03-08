Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $3.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $2.97. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $16.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.74. The stock had a trading volume of 647,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,233. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.08. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

