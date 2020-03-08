Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.85

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 299662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several brokerages have commented on BURBY. ValuEngine raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.