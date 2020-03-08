Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.85

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 299662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several brokerages have commented on BURBY. ValuEngine raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Burberry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

