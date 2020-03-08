Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Burst has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $154,194.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,084,689,339 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

