Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Trading Down 5%

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.24, 507,841 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 461,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several analysts recently commented on CALA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

