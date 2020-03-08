Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 3,443,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,170. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

