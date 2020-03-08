Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.79.

CPB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 3,443,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,170. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $53.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

