Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $13,442,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.