Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,170. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

