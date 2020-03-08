Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $51.76. 3,443,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 678,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.