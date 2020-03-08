Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $20.31, 705,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 823,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $17,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 295,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 227,146 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,720,000 after buying an additional 118,627 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

