Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.64. 295,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $668.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

