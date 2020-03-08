Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.50.

CNC traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,606,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

