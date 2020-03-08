Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.66. Chemours posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

CC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Chemours has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,931,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chemours by 1,333.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 674,747 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 429,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

