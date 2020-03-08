Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of CC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 4,322,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,575. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.21. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 479.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

