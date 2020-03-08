Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given “Sell” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their sell rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.69.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. 16,861,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

