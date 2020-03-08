Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.69.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. 16,861,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. Chevron has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

