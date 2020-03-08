CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.76

Shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CHIBA BK LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

