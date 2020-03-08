Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $731.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $753.80 million and the lowest is $685.00 million. Cinemark posted sales of $714.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. 5,145,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after purchasing an additional 440,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

