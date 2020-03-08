Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $23.58. 5,145,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cinemark by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

