Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE:CLW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 198,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $453.69 million, a PE ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

