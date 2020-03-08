Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.09, approximately 4,837,986 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,951,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 942,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $18,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

