Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Down 5.3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 3,571,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,804,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

