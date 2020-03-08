CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNXM. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 1,499,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after buying an additional 236,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 1,477.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

