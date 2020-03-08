Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post sales of $78.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.32 million and the lowest is $75.48 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $74.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $330.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $342.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $368.64 million, with estimates ranging from $340.60 million to $402.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 760,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $747.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

