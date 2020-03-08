Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.31 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will post sales of $78.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.32 million and the lowest is $75.48 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $74.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $330.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $342.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $368.64 million, with estimates ranging from $340.60 million to $402.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 760,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $747.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.