COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.53

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 335707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.