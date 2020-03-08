COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.93

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 70707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CMWAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

