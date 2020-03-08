ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,503,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 83,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 310,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 38,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 52.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

