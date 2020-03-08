Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 20,000 shares of Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,223.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Container Store Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Container Store Group by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Container Store Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Container Store Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 884,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 51,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.