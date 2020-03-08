ContentBox (BOX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $210,742.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX and CPDAX. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $210,742.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

