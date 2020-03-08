Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $8.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.81. The stock had a trading volume of 551,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $278.50 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average is $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

