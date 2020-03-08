Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $357.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.81. The stock had a trading volume of 551,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $278.50 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

