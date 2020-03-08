Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.81. The stock had a trading volume of 551,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $153,518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,643,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.