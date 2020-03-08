Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Stephens

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target increased by Stephens from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

COO traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $278.50 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.92 and its 200-day moving average is $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

