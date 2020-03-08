CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of CTK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. 30,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. CooTek has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) makes up about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned approximately 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

