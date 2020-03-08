Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

CORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE CORR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 116,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,691. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $519.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.33%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring acquired 903 shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 231.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

