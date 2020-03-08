Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.42 on Friday, reaching $311.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,185,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.28. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $216.22 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.