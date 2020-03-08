Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Nomura

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.34. 6,185,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $216.22 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.79 and its 200-day moving average is $298.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 16,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

