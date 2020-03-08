CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.10

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 285403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRARY. UBS Group raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

