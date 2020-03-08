CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 7% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $148,250.00 and $69,775.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056487 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

